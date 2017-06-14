California hospital's quest for a new heart pump device ends just in time for dying teenager
Tim Deits holds a right-side Impella, a heart pump for a particular type of arrhythmia at Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, California, on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Deits was found unconscious by his parents in last November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|9 hr
|FAR Q
|4,848
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Jun 7
|thetruth
|1
|200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i...
|Jun 4
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|May 29
|Climate Science
|3
|Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC