Blaze at CA Chemical Plant Leaves Three Injured

June 09--ANAHEIM -- A fire broke out at a chemical company in an industrial area of Anaheim on Friday afternoon and left 3 people injured, authorities said. The blaze was reported at 3:12 p.m., Friday, June 9, and black clouds of smoke could be seen above the business at 3800 E. Miraloma Ave. The business where the fire burned is American Chemical and Sanitary Supply Inc., which provides janitorial and sanitary supplies such as paper and cleaners to commercial companies, according to its website.

