ADOMANI Announces Final Closing of its Regulation A Offering

ADOMANI, Inc. , , a provider of advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains, today announced it has held the final closing of its Regulation A Tier 2 offering . The Company raised $14.261 million for 2,852,275 million shares.

