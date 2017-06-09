ADOMANI Announces Final Closing of its Regulation A Offering
ADOMANI, Inc. , , a provider of advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains, today announced it has held the final closing of its Regulation A Tier 2 offering . The Company raised $14.261 million for 2,852,275 million shares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Thu
|KateTran
|2
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Jun 7
|thetruth
|1
|200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i...
|Jun 4
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|May 29
|Climate Science
|3
|Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC