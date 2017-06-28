$60 Lobsterfest returns in August to ...

$60 Lobsterfest returns in August to Newport Beach

Lobsterfest was born in 2009 as a fundraiser benefiting the Sunrise Rotary Clubs in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach. It's now a nonprofit that raises funds for Make-A-Wish Orange County and Inland Empire as well as Leadership Tomorrow in Orange County.

