View Press Release

View Press Release

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Presentation at California Orthopaedic Association annual meeting explains the impact of using high-performing physicians for an outcomes-based approach )--Identifying and using high performing physicians in medical networks treating workers' compensation claimants can have a significant impact in reducing overall claims costs and duration. Harbor Health Systems , a One Call Care Management company , presented these findings at the California Orthopaedic Association annual meeting in Carlsbad, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr... 11 hr SikofIt 2
News Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual... May 20 gvpt 2
News Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo... May 18 Climate Science 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
News California taxi driver detained at immigration ... May 11 Richard 1
News Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou... May 10 Ram 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,944 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC