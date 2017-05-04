Veritone Plans $20 Million IPO for We...

Veritone Plans $20 Million IPO for Week of May 8th

Veritone expects to raise $20 million in an initial public offering on the week of May 8th. The company will be issuing 1,300,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

