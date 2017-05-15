Treasures abound under the Tuscan sun

Lucy Luhan loves the tranquility of Italy's Tuscany region. In fact, she found it to be such a wonderful counterpoint to Orange County that she decided more than 30 years ago to buy a 500-year-old farmhouse near the village of Montevettolini and transform it into a home away from home, eventually turning it into a bed-and-breakfast, a cooking school and a wedding venue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.