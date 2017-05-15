Treasures abound under the Tuscan sun
Lucy Luhan loves the tranquility of Italy's Tuscany region. In fact, she found it to be such a wonderful counterpoint to Orange County that she decided more than 30 years ago to buy a 500-year-old farmhouse near the village of Montevettolini and transform it into a home away from home, eventually turning it into a bed-and-breakfast, a cooking school and a wedding venue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|May 6
|David
|1
|OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun...
|May 6
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC