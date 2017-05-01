Third trial begins for man who once sat on Death Row for 1981 murder in Newport Beach
Opening statements begin on Monday, May 1, 2017 in the trial of James Andrew Melton, who is facing his third trial more than three decades after a Anthony DeSousa, 77, a gay Newport Beach retiree was found dead in his condo. Melton's first conviction was overturned after a court ruled that deputies over medicated him at trial.
