Tenants Need More Than an Adequate Workspace
Commercial buildings have to meet the functional work needs of companies, but that's a pretty low bar, Bixby's Aaron Hill tells GlobeSt.com, explaining that the company is more focused on developing "inspired projects that spark the imagination." Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|4
|Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07)
|Apr 21
|One who knows
|7
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|Apr 21
|telllinitlikeitis
|11
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|Apr 21
|Richard Fish
|1
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|Apr 5
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar '17
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb '17
|Wonder Why
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC