Sons inherit their parents' murder yacht

Read more: RSM News

The yacht the Well Deserved being moved along city streets to drydock so it could be preserved as evidence in the murder trials for three defendants accused of murdering the owners, Tom and Jackie Hawks, by tying them to an anchor and throwing them overboard. The plastic covering on the Well Deserved is visible on the bow where one of the two anchors is missing and was the one bound to Thomas and Jackie Hawks when they were thrown overboard in 2004.

