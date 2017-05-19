Shannon Levin leaves Newport Beach to manage Dana Point Harbor
DANA POINT Shannon Levin, Newport's harbor supervisor, will be Dana Point Harbor's new manager, county officials announced Friday. Levin, who starts July 9, will be responsible for the harbor's multiple operating agreements, including retail, hotel, and marina facilities, said Marisa O'Neil, spokeswoman for OC Parks, the county department that has been managing the harbor since the departure of Brad Gross a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|3 hr
|gvpt
|2
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|Thu
|Climate Science
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC