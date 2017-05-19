Shannon Levin leaves Newport Beach to...

Shannon Levin leaves Newport Beach to manage Dana Point Harbor

DANA POINT Shannon Levin, Newport's harbor supervisor, will be Dana Point Harbor's new manager, county officials announced Friday. Levin, who starts July 9, will be responsible for the harbor's multiple operating agreements, including retail, hotel, and marina facilities, said Marisa O'Neil, spokeswoman for OC Parks, the county department that has been managing the harbor since the departure of Brad Gross a year ago.

