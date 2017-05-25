Santa Ana College students approve three-year OCTA unlimited bus rides program
The Bravo Route 560, which serves Santa Ana College, picks up passengers at the Santa Ana train station. SANTA ANA In an effort to boost public transit use, the Orange County Transportation Authority proposed an unlimited bus rides program for Santa Ana College students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|21 hr
|Tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|12
|Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Animals
|3
|Huntington Beach Mugshots and Criminal Arrest R... (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Forg
|3
|Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr...
|May 22
|SikofIt
|2
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|May 20
|gvpt
|2
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|May 18
|Climate Science
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC