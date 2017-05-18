Rising sea levels could mean twice as...

Rising sea levels could mean twice as much flood risk in Los Angeles and other coastal cities

There are 1 comment on the Los Angeles Times story from 30 min ago, titled Rising sea levels could mean twice as much flood risk in Los Angeles and other coastal cities. In it, Los Angeles Times reports that:

Flooding puts a parking lot near the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach out of commission. A new study finds that rising sea levels will double the risk of flooding along the West Coast and elsewhere.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Climate Science

Minneapolis, MN

#1 4 hrs ago
A virtual flood risk for LA ? Ya shur Ubetcha.
And stay tuned next week when we will be told to believe LA will face a virtual 100 year drought.(For all you climate crisis babies; a "drought" is the opposite of a flood.

Just be afraid folks ...no need to hurt your heads trying to find reason for such silliness.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
News California taxi driver detained at immigration ... May 11 Richard 1
News Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou... May 10 Ram 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
News Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a... May 6 David 1
News Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store... May 6 David 1
News OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun... May 6 David 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,208 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC