Portion of ocean closed in Huntington and Newport due to sewage spill

If you're headed to the beach for a dip or surf, you might want to stay away from a stretch of coast in Huntington and Newport beaches. The OC Health Care Agency's environmental health division has issued an ocean closure from the Talbert Channel in Huntington State Beach to Highland Street in neighboring Newport Beach after about 1,800 gallons of sewage spilled into the ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.