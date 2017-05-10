One of San Diego's Best Chefs Expands His Fried Chicken Empire to Orange County
San Diego star chef Richard Blais is heading north, with new updates out yesterday on the timeline for his first Orange County opening of The Crack Shack . The Costa Mesa restaurant will land on 17th Street near Newport Beach's back bay neighborhood, and is ideally in line for an opening in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|12 hr
|Richard
|1
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|Wed
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Well Well
|4,846
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|May 6
|David
|1
|OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Activists continue fight to free last 10 transg...
|May 6
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC