One of San Diego's Best Chefs Expands His Fried Chicken Empire to Orange County

San Diego star chef Richard Blais is heading north, with new updates out yesterday on the timeline for his first Orange County opening of The Crack Shack . The Costa Mesa restaurant will land on 17th Street near Newport Beach's back bay neighborhood, and is ideally in line for an opening in October.

