Nonprofit that oversees Crystal Cove changes name, logo
In an effort to reflect its evolution going forward, Crystal Cove Alliance is changing its name to the Crystal Cove Conservancy and rebranding with a new logo. The change became official Tuesday for the Newport Beach-based nonprofit that partners with the California Department of Parks and Recreation to preserve nearly 2,800 acres of public land, including more than 3 miles of rocky beach coastline and the famed beach cottages that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places .
