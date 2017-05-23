Nonprofit that oversees Crystal Cove ...

Nonprofit that oversees Crystal Cove changes name, logo

Read more: Los Angeles Times

In an effort to reflect its evolution going forward, Crystal Cove Alliance is changing its name to the Crystal Cove Conservancy and rebranding with a new logo. The change became official Tuesday for the Newport Beach-based nonprofit that partners with the California Department of Parks and Recreation to preserve nearly 2,800 acres of public land, including more than 3 miles of rocky beach coastline and the famed beach cottages that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places .

