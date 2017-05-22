Newport Beach City Council, Finance Committee to review budget

NEWPORT BEACH The City Council will review the proposed $282 budget for 2017-18 during a meeting with the Finance Committee on Tuesday, May 23. The general fund accounts for $225.6 million, of which $145.6 million would go toward salaries and benefits for city employees, according to a PowerPoint presentation by the city. Most of the general fund revenue will come from property taxes - $99.8 million - followed by $35.9 in sales taxes and $24.3 million in transient occupancy taxes, which are paid for by guests in the city's hotels, officials said in the presentation.

