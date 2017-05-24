Newport Beach budget outlook good; pe...

Newport Beach budget outlook good; pension debt continues to be a challenge

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

A pedestrian walks under the wave-like structures that are part the Newport Beach City Hall and Civic Center. ADDITIONAL INFO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13) 3 hr Musikologist 12
Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 4 hr Animals 3
Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 4 hr Animals 3
Huntington Beach Mugshots and Criminal Arrest R... (Sep '16) 4 hr Forg 3
Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr... May 22 SikofIt 2
News Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual... May 20 gvpt 2
News Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo... May 18 Climate Science 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,539 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC