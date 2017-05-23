Magical!: Humpback Whale Blows A Rainbow
This is a video of a humpback whale off the coast of Newport Beach, California, blowing a couple magical rainbows . How about that! When reached for comment about the incident, North Korea insisted they invented whales, and rainbows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hedonistica.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr...
|Mon
|SikofIt
|2
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|May 20
|gvpt
|2
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|May 18
|Climate Science
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC