Los Angeles man convicted of 1981 magazine-ad murder
A Southern California jury has convicted a man for the 1981 robbery and murder of a 77-year-old widower he met through a magazine ad. Sixty-five-year-old James Andrew Melton of Los Angeles was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder and other charges that carry a possible life sentence.
