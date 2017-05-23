Los Angeles man convicted of 1981 mag...

Los Angeles man convicted of 1981 magazine-ad murder

A Southern California jury has convicted a man for the 1981 robbery and murder of a 77-year-old widower he met through a magazine ad. Sixty-five-year-old James Andrew Melton of Los Angeles was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder and other charges that carry a possible life sentence.

