London Surgeon Travels to Armenia to Save Infants' Sight

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.- Dr. Sui Chien Wong  joined the team of EyeCare Project Physicians in 2014, when the London-based ophthalmologist got a call from the EyeCare Project's Founder Dr. Roger Ohanesian . Dr. Ohanesian shared with Dr. Wong the overwhelming number of babies in Armenia who were going blind due to a debilitating eye disease called Retinopathy of Prematurity that affects premature infants.

