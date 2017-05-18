Lamborghini Centenario Delivered to First US Customer
The first Lamborghini Centenario in the United States has been delivered to its owner in Newport Beach, California, and it has been personalized with Blu Nethuns exterior accents adorning its carbon fiber body. Inside, there's black leather and Alcantara upholstery accented by blue stitching and embroidery, as well as a blue center console.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Super Street.
