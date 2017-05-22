Jury convicts former Death Row inmate in his third trial for 1981 Newport Beach murder
Opening statements begin on Monday, May 1, 2017 in the trial of James Andrew Melton, who is facing his third trial more than three decades after Anthony DeSousa, 77, a Newport Beach retiree, was found dead in his condo. SANTA ANA A man once plucked from Death Row when a federal judge overturned his conviction was found guilty again on Monday for the 1981 killing of a Newport Beach man.
