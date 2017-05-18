Jury begins deliberating in 1981 Newport Beach killing, suspect had been on Death Row for case
Opening statements begin on Monday, May 1, 2017 in the trial of James Andrew Melton, who is facing his third trial more than three decades after Anthony DeSousa, 77, a Newport Beach retiree, was found dead in his condo. SANTA ANA An Orange County Superior Court jury began deliberating Thursday in the case of a 77-year-old man found beaten and strangled in his Newport Beach home more than three decades ago.
