Judge throws out evidence in Newport Beach doctor's child...
SANTA ANA A federal judge concerned about "false and misleading statements" by an FBI agent has thrown out much of the evidence investigators collected in connection to a Newport Beach doctor accused of possessing child pornography. The case against Mark Albert Rettenmaier, 64, drew national attention after it came to light that agents were notified of an image by Best Buy computer-repair technicians , who defense attorneys said were improperly acting as paid FBI informants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|13 hr
|Climate Science
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|May 6
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC