Judge throws out evidence in Newport Beach doctor's child...

SANTA ANA A federal judge concerned about "false and misleading statements" by an FBI agent has thrown out much of the evidence investigators collected in connection to a Newport Beach doctor accused of possessing child pornography. The case against Mark Albert Rettenmaier, 64, drew national attention after it came to light that agents were notified of an image by Best Buy computer-repair technicians , who defense attorneys said were improperly acting as paid FBI informants.

