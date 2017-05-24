Human Options raises $678,000 at Fun Gala in Newport Beach
Honoree Julie Hill accepts the 2017 DOVE Award for her significant contributions to domestic violence prevention programs that enable women and children to overcome trauma and begin to lead safe and healthy lives during the Human OptionsA' 2017 Serious Fun Gala on May 20 at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach. COURTESY PHOTO Janyne Wiley, Anthony Tran and Amber Tran pose for a photo during the Human OptionsA' 2017 Serious Fun Gala on May 20 at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach.
