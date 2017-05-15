H.R. Harmer to auction signed Farley gift sheets
One of three signed mint arrow blocks of the United States 1934 National Parks issue from the collection of Harold L. Ickes, Secretary of the Interior during the administration of Franklin D. Roosevelt. The imperforate stamps are from the original printing, not from the 1935 special printing of these stamps.
