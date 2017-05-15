Former county treasurer awarded $10 million in malpractice suit against Newport Beach lawyer
A jury awarded former Orange County Treasurer-Tax Collecter Chriss Street $10 million last week in a malpractice lawsuit against former Newport Beach lawyer and City Council candidate Phillip Greer. The lawsuit, filed in 2011, said Greer skipped meetings and breached his fiduciary duty while representing Street a year before.
