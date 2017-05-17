Field of Honor in Newport Beach exten...

Field of Honor in Newport Beach extended through Memorial Day

Cpl. Matthew Byrd of the 1st Battalion, 1st Marines at Camp Pendleton places flags in Castaways Park for the Field of Honor sponsored by the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor in Newport Beach on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. U.S. Marines began the task of planting 1,776 American flags at Castaways Park on Wednesday, May 17, to honor military service members - past and present.

