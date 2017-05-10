Cult Midwest Sandwich Chain Potbelly Expanding to Southern California
If you've ever flown into an airport in the Midwest or walked around the Chicagoland area, you've likely seen Potbelly , a popular sandwich chain with a cult following . Today the outlet announces officially that they've signed on an Orange County franchisee that will bring the chain to California.
