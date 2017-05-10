Civil Engineer

Little, nationally recognized as a "Best Firm to Work For" and one of the nation's most progressive design firms, is seeking an Experienced Civil Engineer with a positive, collaborative work style, for our Land Development Studio projects in our Newport Beach, CA office . He / She will work directly with our internal engineers, landscape architects and architects on a variety of projects.

