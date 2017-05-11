Chicago's Old Crow Smokehouse is replacing empty Who Song and Larry's space in Orange
Old Crow Smokehouse from Chicago will bring the best BBQ styles from the Carolinas, Memphis, Kansas City and Texas to its new Pacific City location. The first local outlet opened in 2016 at Huntington Beach's Pacific City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|Thu
|Richard
|1
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|May 6
|David
|1
|OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Activists continue fight to free last 10 transg...
|May 6
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC