CA 'Fibrary' -- Firehouse-Library Combo -- Could Still Happen

The new combination library-fire station complex in Corona del Mar -- which was approved in 2015 and has already been designed, but was put on hold earlier this year over budget concerns -- appears on the upcoming $63.7-million capital improvements budget for Newport Beach. This budget, which lists planned building and infrastructure improvements in the city, is an ongoing document that, unlike an operations budget, carries over from fiscal year to fiscal year.

