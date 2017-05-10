CA 'Fibrary' -- Firehouse-Library Combo -- Could Still Happen
The new combination library-fire station complex in Corona del Mar -- which was approved in 2015 and has already been designed, but was put on hold earlier this year over budget concerns -- appears on the upcoming $63.7-million capital improvements budget for Newport Beach. This budget, which lists planned building and infrastructure improvements in the city, is an ongoing document that, unlike an operations budget, carries over from fiscal year to fiscal year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|Thu
|Richard
|1
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|May 6
|David
|1
|OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Activists continue fight to free last 10 transg...
|May 6
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC