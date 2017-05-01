Bonti Announces Hot Topics Presentation Of Phase IIa Interim Clinical Data At
Bonti, a privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced the debut presentation of interim clinical data from Phase 2 study EB-001-GL201 of EB-001 in subjects with glabellar lines. Dr. Steve Yoelin, a co-principal investigator of the study, led off the highly attended Premier Global Hot Topics session at The Aesthetic Meeting 2017, organized by the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery , on April 28th in San Diego, CA.
