Alzheimer's Orange County gala breaks last year's fundraising record

On a cool and clear evening in Newport Beach, hundreds gathered to raise funds for nearly 84,000 people in Orange County battling dementia and Alzheimer's disease. The nonprofit Alzheimer's Orange County's celebrated its 19th annual gala Saturday, March 25. In honor of the organization's work over the past 35 years, 300 supporters gathered at the Resort at Pelican Hill's Golf Pavilion.

