Along the Coast: Construction controversy and housing hubbub
Remember Uptown Newport, the residential and retail complex along Jamboree Road just north of MacArthur Boulevard in Newport Beach, approved by the City Council in 2013? A construction fence has enclosed the 25-acre site for several years. Now Shopoff Realty, Irvine, is ready to move ahead with the first phase of the project, which will total 1,250 apartment units , 10,700 square feet of retail space and two 1-acre parks.
