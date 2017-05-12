Allianz Q1 Profit Boosted by Stronges...

Allianz Q1 Profit Boosted by Strongest PIMCO Inflows in 4 Years

Pacific Investment Management Co., the bond manager owned by German insurer Allianz SE, saw its biggest third-party inflows in four years in the first quarter as clients flocked to Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn's PIMCO Income Fund. The firm, based in Newport Beach, California, attracted 21 billion euros in the first three months of the year, the most since the first quarter of 2013, Allianz said Friday in a statement from Munich.

