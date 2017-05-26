Aliso Viejo council hears appeal in 'lodging business' case

The Aliso Viejo City Council unanimously voted to deny a request from Sober Network Properties, an operator running an alleged "lodging business" in violation of the city's zoning code, to have its home be treated as a "single family use" under the Fair Housing Act. The council held a special meeting on Wednesday, May 24, as attorneys for the city and Sober Network Properties presented their cases.

