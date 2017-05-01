Aerie Reports First Quarter 2017 Fina...

Aerie Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results And Provides Business Update

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.-- --On the basis of newly released post hoc analyses of the recent ALV003-1221 trial for latiglutenase , ImmunogenX has been selected to give a Lecture Presentation at the 2017 Digestive Disease Week Conference being held in Chicago, IL on May 6-9. DDW is the first and foremost gastrointestinal event in the world.

