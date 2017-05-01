ADOMANI Announces Subscriptions in Excess of Required Minimum for its Regulation A+ Offering

ADOMANI, Inc. , , a provider of advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains, today announced it has received in escrow subscriptions totaling in excess of the $10.6 million minimum amount for its Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering . The Offering is for a total of up to $25 million, including up to $3 million from certain of the Company's stockholders.

