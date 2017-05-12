ADOMANI Announces Initial Closing of its Regulation A+ Offering
ADOMANI, Inc. , , a provider of advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains, today announced it has held the initial $11.845 million closing of its Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering for 2.369 million shares. The Offering is for a total of up to $25 million, including the sale of shares by certain Company stockholders for up to $3 million.
