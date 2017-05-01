4 Orange County women to be feted for their roles in business
The 2017 NAWBO honorees include Loreen Gilbert, Business Advocate of the Year; Heidi Hendy, Lifetime Achievement Award; Anoosheh Oskouian, Business Owner of the Year; Scharrell Jackson, Entrepreneur to Watch. Anoosheh Oskouian will be honored at the annual Remarkable Women Awards Gala in May as Business Owner of the Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|4
|Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07)
|Apr 21
|One who knows
|7
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|Apr 21
|telllinitlikeitis
|11
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|Apr 21
|Richard Fish
|1
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|Apr 5
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar '17
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb '17
|Wonder Why
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC