VIDEO: Whale rolls around in shallow water near the Wedge in Newport Beach
A whale came close to shore in Newport on Sunday, wowing passengers on a whale watching boat aboard Newport Coastal Adventure A whale came close to shore in Newport on Sunday, wowing passengers on a whale watching boat aboard Newport Coastal Adventure It seems a gray whale in Newport heard it was spring break and wanted to roll around in the waves. A gray whale on its northbound migration Sunday was caught on camera rolling around in the shallows between the Balboa Pier and the Wedge near the Newport Harbor entrance.
