UPDATE 1-Uber driver charged with rap...

UPDATE 1-Uber driver charged with raping California woman in car

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An Uber driver accused by prosecutors of having sexually assaulted a female passenger after she sought a ride home from a gathering in the upscale seaside city of Newport Beach, California, was charged with rape on Wednesday. Angel Sanchez, 36, was arrested a day after the March 30 attack, which took place on a street near the woman's home in Santa Ana, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in... Apr 23 ThomasA 4
News Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07) Apr 21 One who knows 7
News Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo... Apr 21 telllinitlikeitis 11
News Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation Apr 21 Richard Fish 1
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Apr 21 Vic 383
News Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about... Apr 5 Listen to the Word 1
News Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07) Mar '17 Shawn McGwyer 88
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,589,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC