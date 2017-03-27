Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting Santa Ana woman
SANTA ANA >> Santa Ana police arrested a man at his Costa Mesa home Saturday on suspicion of sexually assaulting his Uber customer. On Thursday night, a woman attending a company party in Newport Beach requested an Uber ride to her Santa Ana residence.
