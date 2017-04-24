Uber driver charged with raping Calif...

Uber driver charged with raping California woman in car

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Angel Sanchez, 36, a driver for Uber, accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in his vehicle while she was under the influence of alcohol is shown in this Santa Ana, California, U.S. Police Department photo released on April 26, 2017. Courtesy Santa Ana Police... An Uber driver accused by prosecutors of having sexually assaulted a female passenger after she sought a ride home from a gathering in the upscale seaside city of Newport Beach, California, was charged with rape on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in... Apr 23 ThomasA 4
News Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07) Apr 21 One who knows 7
News Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo... Apr 21 telllinitlikeitis 11
News Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation Apr 21 Richard Fish 1
News Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about... Apr 5 Listen to the Word 1
News Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07) Mar '17 Shawn McGwyer 88
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Feb '17 Wonder Why 8
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Orange County was issued at April 27 at 1:41PM PDT

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,876 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC