Uber driver charged with raping California woman in car
Angel Sanchez, 36, a driver for Uber, accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in his vehicle while she was under the influence of alcohol is shown in this Santa Ana, California, U.S. Police Department photo released on April 26, 2017. Courtesy Santa Ana Police... An Uber driver accused by prosecutors of having sexually assaulted a female passenger after she sought a ride home from a gathering in the upscale seaside city of Newport Beach, California, was charged with rape on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|4
|Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07)
|Apr 21
|One who knows
|7
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|Apr 21
|telllinitlikeitis
|11
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|Apr 21
|Richard Fish
|1
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|Apr 5
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar '17
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb '17
|Wonder Why
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC