Toyota FT-4X concept is an FJ Cruiser for the urban jungle

Toyota's FT-4X concept made its debut on Wednesday at the 2017 New York auto show, and the vehicle isn't quite the rugged off-roader we were hoping for . It features a design inspired by the FJ Cruiser which itself was inspired by the legendary FJ40 Land Cruiser, but the new concept is very much an on-road vehicle that Toyota happily admits is aimed at urban-dwelling millennials that dream of getting away from it all while stuck in traffic.

