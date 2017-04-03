Top Costa Mesa officials receive pay raises ranging from 2 percent to 15 percent
COSTA MESA The City Council agreed to give top city officials a bump in pay for the first time in almost a decade, just weeks after approving small pay increases for lower-level city employees. The 5-0 vote without much discussion Tuesday night ensures pay raises for the city manager down to division leaders that range from 2 percent to 15.88 percent.
