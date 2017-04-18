Their Darkest Hour: A Handle on How FDR Handled People
FRANKLIN DELANO Roosevelt wrote no memoir, kept no diary, confided in no one. Though celebrated as one of the greatest American presidents, FDR remains an elusive figure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07)
|3 hr
|One who knows
|7
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|9 hr
|telllinitlikeitis
|11
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|15 hr
|Richard Fish
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|22 hr
|Vic
|383
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Thu
|Terence
|2
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC