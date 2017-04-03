Street style: What they are wearing a...

Street style: What they are wearing at FIDM on Irvine

Thursday Read more: The Orange County Register

FIDM student Gracie Hoffman of Newport Beach wears an one-sided open sleeve Twenty top at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Orange County campus in Irvine. FIDM alumni Brandie Ribeiro of Anaheim Hills wears a tight-fitting black Missguided dress at FIDM Orange County campus in Irvine FIDM student Jason Tirtorahardjo wears a Forever 21 laced-sleeved leather jacket offset with a shear meshed t-shirt and River Island vinyl chunky boot at FIDM Orange County campus in Irvine.

Newport Beach, CA

